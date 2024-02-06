 Skip to content

Mullet Mad Jack update for 6 February 2024

MULLET MADJACK - PRE-RECORDED STREAMS

Get ready to dive back into the nostalgia of old-school anime with Mullet Mad Jack!

It's an exciting game that offers gameplay inspired by classic anime and brings back unique memories and experiences. So don't miss the opportunity to add Mullet Mad Jack to your wishlist to experience this nostalgic journey.

Also, join us on our social media platforms, where you can stay updated with the latest news, interact with the community, and share your passion for classic anime.

AND THERE'S MORE!! Mullet MadJack is featured at the Steam Next Fest on this week, come play our demo!!

Get ready to revisit the golden era of classic anime!

These are a pre-recorded streams by icaruslives and ZlimBratSki.

