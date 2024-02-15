Nuclear Update on default branch!

Dear Martians! 🚀
The ☢️ Nuclear Update v0.154.4 is now on the default branch on Steam!
Big thank you to all of you who helped us with the testing of this exciting new content. ✨
You can read the full list of changes which come with this version in the last few devlogs linked below:
Nuclear Update devlogs - from newest to oldest:
https://steamcommunity.com/games/758690/announcements/detail/4043738066286941960
https://steamcommunity.com/games/758690/announcements/detail/3959294775375761040
https://steamcommunity.com/games/758690/announcements/detail/3973930206429835830
https://steamcommunity.com/games/758690/announcements/detail/3973930206419071651
https://steamcommunity.com/games/758690/announcements/detail/3870345512628476526
The Epic and GoG versions of this update should be ready in a few days.
We hope you will enjoy the new update, now on the stable branch.
Have fun on the 🔴 Red Planet!
Yours,
Occupy Mars team
Changed files in this update