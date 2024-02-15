Nuclear Update on default branch!

Share · View all patches · Build 13385703 · Last edited 15 February 2024 – 15:52:03 UTC by Wendy

Dear Martians! 🚀

Big thank you to all of you who helped us with the testing of this exciting new content. ✨

You can read the full list of changes which come with this version in the last few devlogs linked below:

https://steamcommunity.com/games/758690/announcements/detail/4043738066286941960

https://steamcommunity.com/games/758690/announcements/detail/3959294775375761040

https://steamcommunity.com/games/758690/announcements/detail/3973930206429835830

https://steamcommunity.com/games/758690/announcements/detail/3973930206419071651

https://steamcommunity.com/games/758690/announcements/detail/3870345512628476526

The Epic and GoG versions of this update should be ready in a few days.

We hope you will enjoy the new update, now on the stable branch.

Have fun on the 🔴 Red Planet!

Yours,

Occupy Mars team









