Occupy Mars: The Game update for 15 February 2024

Nuclear Update on default branch!

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Dear Martians! 🚀

The ☢️ Nuclear Update v0.154.4 is now on the default branch on Steam!

Big thank you to all of you who helped us with the testing of this exciting new content.

You can read the full list of changes which come with this version in the last few devlogs linked below:

Nuclear Update devlogs - from newest to oldest:

https://steamcommunity.com/games/758690/announcements/detail/4043738066286941960
https://steamcommunity.com/games/758690/announcements/detail/3959294775375761040
https://steamcommunity.com/games/758690/announcements/detail/3973930206429835830
https://steamcommunity.com/games/758690/announcements/detail/3973930206419071651
https://steamcommunity.com/games/758690/announcements/detail/3870345512628476526

The Epic and GoG versions of this update should be ready in a few days.

We hope you will enjoy the new update, now on the stable branch.

Have fun on the 🔴 Red Planet!

Yours,
Occupy Mars team





