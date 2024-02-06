- Fixed small plants and snow overlapping other blocks
- Magnets can no longer pull themselves towards small plants and snow
- Creatures entering infinite teleportation loops no longer crashes
- Fixed the display direction of rollers occasionally getting de-synced in the inventory
Roody:2d update for 6 February 2024
Roody:2d 0.10.24 beta
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Depot 2345221 Depot 2345221
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update