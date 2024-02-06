 Skip to content

Roody:2d update for 6 February 2024

Roody:2d 0.10.24 beta

  • Fixed small plants and snow overlapping other blocks
  • Magnets can no longer pull themselves towards small plants and snow
  • Creatures entering infinite teleportation loops no longer crashes
  • Fixed the display direction of rollers occasionally getting de-synced in the inventory

