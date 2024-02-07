Fred's Patch Notes - v1.1.0

Hello Flying Freds,

What's this? An update??? We've been listening to feedback, and have some bugfixes and QOL changes incoming (or, more likely, already landed)! These include:

Friends-only filter for the leaderboard! See which of your friends is the fastest, and compete with them, and only them! Note that scores will still appear on the global leaderboard, and your global rank will be shown



New disaster help button. When hovering over a disaster in the selection screen, a new "?" button appears in the top right corner. Click it to see what that disaster does!



Disaster Video changes. The disaster tutorial videos in the bottom right are now a global toggle, turning it off for one will turn it off for all.

Icon for David's! On the level select it will show if you have found the David for that level. This is retroactive to David's that have already been found.



Fixed bug with the tutorial controls panel on the right side of the screen. It shouldn't be there at all for non-tutorial levels.

Now, for a development update! We have a few things in the works for a larger update coming later. You've already been told about Meteor Basketball, here's a sneak peek at something else!



Happy golfing!