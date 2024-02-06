Patch 0.3.1

Tanks were struggling to feel tanky, especially during mid game where teams don't necessarily have max trait bonuses yet. We decided to buff damage absorption sources to improve this since in general, absorption is better than mitigation during early to mid game.

The Determination trait which purpose is to help tanks deal damage felt underwhelming when compared to other off-tank traits, so we buffed Block and Thorns sources.

Level 3 enemies were bigger threats than intended, this also affected the tank situation. We made some slight to moderate nerfs to the Skill Power usage of their skills, so that we mostly affect their power ceiling.

We also buffed lower level enemies, slightly increasing the Skill Power usage of ther skills. This is to increase the importance of tanks during late game, since that's when the enemy team significantly outnumbers player teams.

Changes