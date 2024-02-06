 Skip to content

Harem in Another World update for 6 February 2024

Harem in Another World v0.65 release!

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The latest version of Harem in another world is now available to download!

This is primarily a bug fix build but there is two things which warrant a separate version, those being the new intro scene and the new autosave system. The game will now autosave any time you teleport or enter a town centre or home.

Full Changelog:

  • 1 New scene, Sasha in intro. The introduction scene with Sasha and the king has been re-written and has new art to go along with it. The old version is still available in the recollection room.
  • Implemented Autosave system, the game will autosave at regular points, a small pink heart will appear at the bottom right when autosaving, autosaves are stored in save slot 20
  • Fix Achievements not working on Steam. If you have missed them there is a fix in the fairies office in the recollection room
  • Fix Brazila image not loading on Android
  • Updated hint system so it's clearer it gives resource hints as well
  • Adjusted crowd sound whilst entering buildings in Rome
  • Fix walking under roof Roma
  • Fix collision problem in assassin house
  • Fix random crash when using certain graphics cards
  • Fix being able to clip through the teleporter in Haleden
  • Changed secret stash hint to sun rise not sun set, I got east and west mixed up...

