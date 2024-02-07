 Skip to content

黄毛漂流记 update for 7 February 2024

Fix for game lagging problem

Build 13385405 · Last edited by Wendy

We have fixed the in-game lag issue caused by data reading and writing last night. Players who have some games installed on a mechanical hard drive may still have lags in their game saves. We are very sorry for this and will optimize it as soon as possible in future updates.
Due to the serious lagging problem, this update actually fixes the game lagging problem.

