We have fixed the in-game lag issue caused by data reading and writing last night. Players who have some games installed on a mechanical hard drive may still have lags in their game saves. We are very sorry for this and will optimize it as soon as possible in future updates.
Due to the serious lagging problem, this update actually fixes the game lagging problem.
黄毛漂流记 update for 7 February 2024
Fix for game lagging problem
We have fixed the in-game lag issue caused by data reading and writing last night. Players who have some games installed on a mechanical hard drive may still have lags in their game saves. We are very sorry for this and will optimize it as soon as possible in future updates.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update