OpenTTD 14.0-beta3 released

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Well, third time's the charm, or so they say.

So let's try this again, shall we?

With beta 3, we've restored the cargo types that went missing in the sub-artic and tropical climates.

We've also included fixes for various other issues which are listed in the full changelog linked below.

Thanks to the reports made by many of you, we could solve the issues quickly.

But never fear if you've missed out so far, there are still a lot of treasures to hunt for in this beta. Please share your findings on our issue tracker.

And watch this space as we'll soon start with our feature posts about the new things coming with OpenTTD 14.

In the first installment, you'll learn why buses don't always come when they should and what you can do about it.

You can find this beta under the "testing" beta in Steam.