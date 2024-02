v1.0.02 - HOTFIXES - 2/6/2024

Fixed Bear taking fart damage when opening gifts or during the Max Full animation.

Fixed some typos in the Tutorial and Credits. XD

Game audio now mutes when Unfocused.

Electric Burritos now disintegrate trash instead of blasting it away.

Fixed a crash that would occur when trying to display the achievement popups for the crop dusting achievements

Added a missing Bear Material.

Adjusted story mode difficulty.

Various other small fixes.