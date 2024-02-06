Devlog #4 - Version 0.2.4

Hello there!
We are delivering earlier an update contaning major fixes to improve as soon as possible your experience!
Gameplay:
- Rework of formula for concept price and customers
UI Improvements:
- Research Count Bubble can be clicked to access research panel.
- Big performance improvement into panels containing several elements
Balancing and Bug Fixes:
- Balance not updated correctly into property browser
- Improve Navigation of employees
- Fix employee spawn position when hired during night
- Fix Concept panel to show concept sort by rating
- Increase Map #3 Office rent and upfront payment
- Fix Notification Panel blocking click
- Fix issue being able to rent the current property
- Fix sorting order of concept in production line choice
- Fix stuck warning message not being translated
- Script performance improvements
- Fix visual layout into Map #2 and #3
- Fix issue of employees being outside on save loading
- Fix chart visuals
New Content:
- Printer ( visual object )
That’s it for today, thanks for your support and see you on the next notes !
