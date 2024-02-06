 Skip to content

E-Startup 2 : Business Tycoon Playtest update for 6 February 2024

Devlog #4 - Version 0.2.4

Devlog #4 - Version 0.2.4

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello there!

We are delivering earlier an update contaning major fixes to improve as soon as possible your experience!

Gameplay:

    • Rework of formula for concept price and customers

UI Improvements:

    • Research Count Bubble can be clicked to access research panel.
    • Big performance improvement into panels containing several elements

Balancing and Bug Fixes:

    • Balance not updated correctly into property browser
    • Improve Navigation of employees
    • Fix employee spawn position when hired during night
    • Fix Concept panel to show concept sort by rating
    • Increase Map #3 Office rent and upfront payment
    • Fix Notification Panel blocking click
    • Fix issue being able to rent the current property
    • Fix sorting order of concept in production line choice
    • Fix stuck warning message not being translated
    • Script performance improvements
    • Fix visual layout into Map #2 and #3
    • Fix issue of employees being outside on save loading
    • Fix chart visuals

New Content:

    • Printer ( visual object )

That’s it for today, thanks for your support and see you on the next notes !

