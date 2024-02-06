Devlog #4 - Version 0.2.4

Hello there!

We are delivering earlier an update contaning major fixes to improve as soon as possible your experience!

Gameplay:

Rework of formula for concept price and customers



UI Improvements:

Research Count Bubble can be clicked to access research panel.

Big performance improvement into panels containing several elements



Balancing and Bug Fixes:

Balance not updated correctly into property browser

Improve Navigation of employees

Fix employee spawn position when hired during night

Fix Concept panel to show concept sort by rating

Increase Map #3 Office rent and upfront payment

Fix Notification Panel blocking click

Fix issue being able to rent the current property

Fix sorting order of concept in production line choice

Fix stuck warning message not being translated

Script performance improvements

Fix visual layout into Map #2 and #3

Fix issue of employees being outside on save loading

Fix chart visuals



New Content:

Printer ( visual object )



That’s it for today, thanks for your support and see you on the next notes !