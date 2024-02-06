 Skip to content

Pixel Descent update for 6 February 2024

Content Update (V0.97)

Share · View all patches · Build 13385287 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Rebalanced the pricing of relics.
  • Death now deals more damage to enemies while the book of death is active.
  • Added 5 new maps to the map pool.
  • Improved some of the older maps.
  • Various other small tweaks/bug fixes.

