- Rebalanced the pricing of relics.
- Death now deals more damage to enemies while the book of death is active.
- Added 5 new maps to the map pool.
- Improved some of the older maps.
- Various other small tweaks/bug fixes.
Pixel Descent update for 6 February 2024
Content Update (V0.97)
Patchnotes via Steam Community
