Exotica: Petshop Simulator update for 6 February 2024

DEAR ANIMAL LOVERS!🙌

Build 13385278 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We are happy to announce that Exotica:Pet Shop Simulator is out of early access. We would like to thank everyone who supported us with their comments, feedback and suggestions during this process. Your requests and comments encouraged us to make a more comprehensive and detailed game. We started developing Pet Shop Simulator 2. We have brought it to a certain stage and we want to improve it in the future with your requests and suggestions.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2824380/Pet_Shop_Simulator_2/

We are waiting for your requests and suggestions in the Discord channel.

