I have updated the build with a few much needed fixes and changes, outlined below:

Removed PSX Shader Effect.

Raised Scale of Enemies/Textures so they appear sooner in the player view.

Migrated to v1.6 of Easy FPS Editor

Fixed the Enemy Duplication glitch on save/load

Fixed Audio Settings crash bug.

Changed Bow enemies to projectile instead of hitscan.

Made the final boss more challenging.