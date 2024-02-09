Chapter 4 & 5 Release!

Hello Friendly Facade community. It's finally time for chapters 4 and 5 of Friendly Facade to be released! Unlike our previous content updates, this release features two days, both day 4 and day 5, instead of just one!

Be sure to watch the trailer here:



This is the largest and most transformative content update yet, so we are very excited to see everyone's reactions to it. Through our play testing, we estimate the length of days 4 and 5 to be about 5-6 hours. The minigame for day 4 is split into four smaller activities, each with a different gimmick that needs to be played around. Days 4 and 5 play off of each other immensely, which is the reason we are releasing them at the same time. Together, they form the most climactic part of the entire game thus far, packed with plenty of reveals, and offers resolution to many of the mysteries and conflicts inside of the Isolated Society Study. With the experiment nearing it's final stage, many of the participants will be looking to become the winner of the Isolated Society Study and claim the unknown prize for themselves.

We hope you enjoy playing this new chapter and continue to support the game. Thank you so much.

-Robbie

