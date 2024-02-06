Hello. This update brings a new mission map, camera improvements and various general gameplay improvements.
Road Town mission map
The Road never had its own mission map so here it is! It's quite a tense experience since it's a smaller map and the enemies never deactivate (like they do on all other maps). Hope you like it.
Camera Improvements
The camera has been tweaked a little bit to hopefully provide a smoother experience both graphically and gameplay wise. There's a new setting that gives you 3 different ways to move the camera with the player.
General Improvements
The character Charisma has admittedly been one of the weaker stats. It's now hopefully more beneficial by having the chance to scare enemies away!
Shop upgrades area has a new Bulk Discount button to buy all offerings at once.
Read below for more...
Full changelog
General
- New mission map: Road Town (2 new achievements)
- New setting: Camera - "Smooth" (default), "Player Aim", "Static" (previous default)
- Camera movement is slightly more accurate and should help with the the occasional graphics flickering
- Charisma (CHA) increases for the chance to scare enemies away
- Shop upgrades area has a new Bulk Discount option to buy all with -10% and free reroll
- Mine enemy damage will come from the number of enemies inside the radius (1 health per enemy)
- Enemy loot dropped from Bandit Camp and Library will pull to the player
- Bandit power-up max amount increased from 15% to 40%. Camp gives additional 5% gold worth as well
- Roads maps may have Agave plants
- Road speed multiplier dropped from 120% to 110%
- Initial repair cost dropped from 50 to 25 gold
- Elite death explosion will bypass shields
- Undead party member attack rate decreased
- Added Portugal and Spain flags to leaderboard
Bugs
- Enemy spawning issues with some game speed settings
- Tutorial could soft-lock if leveling up before the end screen appears
- Portal and teleport left you vulnerable during the jump
- Undead party member attack had knockback although it shouldn't
Changed files in this update