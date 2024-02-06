Hello. This update brings a new mission map, camera improvements and various general gameplay improvements.

Road Town mission map

The Road never had its own mission map so here it is! It's quite a tense experience since it's a smaller map and the enemies never deactivate (like they do on all other maps). Hope you like it.

Camera Improvements

The camera has been tweaked a little bit to hopefully provide a smoother experience both graphically and gameplay wise. There's a new setting that gives you 3 different ways to move the camera with the player.

General Improvements

The character Charisma has admittedly been one of the weaker stats. It's now hopefully more beneficial by having the chance to scare enemies away!

Shop upgrades area has a new Bulk Discount button to buy all offerings at once.

Read below for more...

Full changelog

General

New mission map: Road Town (2 new achievements)

New setting: Camera - "Smooth" (default), "Player Aim", "Static" (previous default)

Camera movement is slightly more accurate and should help with the the occasional graphics flickering

Charisma (CHA) increases for the chance to scare enemies away

Shop upgrades area has a new Bulk Discount option to buy all with -10% and free reroll

Mine enemy damage will come from the number of enemies inside the radius (1 health per enemy)

Enemy loot dropped from Bandit Camp and Library will pull to the player

Bandit power-up max amount increased from 15% to 40%. Camp gives additional 5% gold worth as well

Roads maps may have Agave plants

Road speed multiplier dropped from 120% to 110%

Initial repair cost dropped from 50 to 25 gold

Elite death explosion will bypass shields

Undead party member attack rate decreased

Added Portugal and Spain flags to leaderboard

Bugs