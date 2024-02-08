Update 1.7.0

YEEEEEAH, HERE WE GO!

This week we are rolling out some changes to progression, with several adjustments to how XP is earned. These changes will help you tackle the Battlepass and Career Ranks! It’s time to scramble!

Important to note: Default settings for VoIP have been reset for all players! The best offense is a good defense, and the best defense requires good communication. Check out the details of the changes below and make sure to change your settings if you prefer.

Finally, we are aware of problems with the explosive power of the red canisters and that barrels have unintentional stacking damage. You can expect a fix to these issues in the next major update.

Check the full playbook of changes below:

Content And Bug Fixes

* **Game Show Events** * Disabled the ‘Dead Go Boom’ game show event * **Dev Note:**** **We feel this event punishes melee users too much at present, so we’re disabling it for now. We’re hoping to return it to the game, after a re-work, at some point in the future

UI Added a ‘play again’ button to the end-of-round sequence, allowing players in a party to quickly get into the next match

VoIP Set VoIP to be enabled by default on PC, with Push To Talk set as the default input (existing players) Set VoIP to be enabled by default on console, with Voice Activated set as the default input (existing players) Dev Note:** **we want to encourage more teamplay in matches, and enabling VoIP for all players is part of that effort. Players can disable VoIP via settings. We previously made this change in update 1.5 for new players and saw positive results!



Progression Changes

* **Contracts** * Increased the amount of XP given for Weekly Contracts from 2000 to 4500 (+)