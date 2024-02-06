 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Pro Soccer Online update for 6 February 2024

Beta 1.6

Share · View all patches · Build 13384821 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • New account system with unique user IDs.
  • Added functionality for news panel.
  • Added functionality for player reports.
  • Switched Frankfurt, Germany server location to Milan, Italy for improved server stability.

Changed files in this update

Pro Soccer Online Content Depot 1583321
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link