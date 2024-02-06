- New account system with unique user IDs.
- Added functionality for news panel.
- Added functionality for player reports.
- Switched Frankfurt, Germany server location to Milan, Italy for improved server stability.
Pro Soccer Online update for 6 February 2024
Beta 1.6
