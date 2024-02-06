 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

HideNProp update for 6 February 2024

Maps update

Share · View all patches · Build 13384742 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Maps selection update : 15 maps.

-Audio settings hotfix : Music less loud.

-Bugs fixes reported by players.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2640721 Depot 2640721
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link