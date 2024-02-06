Maps update

-Maps selection update : 15 maps.
-Audio settings hotfix : Music less loud.
-Bugs fixes reported by players.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
-Maps selection update : 15 maps.
-Audio settings hotfix : Music less loud.
-Bugs fixes reported by players.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update