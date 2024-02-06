 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Fairtravel Battle Playtest update for 6 February 2024

Hotfix for 06-02-24

Share · View all patches · Build 13384738 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

While debugging strange behaviour for the game as of the latest update, I realized that I accidentally created new code with the same name as an existing code, which was somehow compatible, and was being used without warning, causing several issues.

This hotfix fixes that and also adds a small improvement to the pack open experience.

Changes

  • Fixed accidental code issue involving removed card events using the wrong code
  • Mass Open card packs has received an improved experience that should be clearer and more user friendly

Changed files in this update

Windows Stable Depot 1470242
  • Loading history…
Linux Stable Depot 1470243
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link