Hotfix for 06-02-24

While debugging strange behaviour for the game as of the latest update, I realized that I accidentally created new code with the same name as an existing code, which was somehow compatible, and was being used without warning, causing several issues.
This hotfix fixes that and also adds a small improvement to the pack open experience.
Changes
- Fixed accidental code issue involving removed card events using the wrong code
- Mass Open card packs has received an improved experience that should be clearer and more user friendly
Changed files in this update