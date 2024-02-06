 Skip to content

Within The Backrooms update for 6 February 2024

Small Texture Fix and Note From Dev

Fixed issues with oversight in some textures.

Developer Note: This will likely be my last update to this game. I have loved wokring on it and have really appreciated all of the support it's gotten and how the community has grown. When I set out to create this game I noticed that all backrooms games generally followed the same flow. Survive enemies, solve small puzzles, and wander the same few visually uninteresting levels. I felt that the fundamental idea of the Backrooms had been abandoned, the alluring and unnerving liminality and mystery of the enviornment. So with very little development experience and going into my last year of high school I decied to make the Backrooms game that I wanted to play out of love for the community. I'm glad it's found it's own little place in the liminal community and thank you all for playing my game!

P.S. Look out for news on my upcoming project on discord

