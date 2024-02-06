Patch #12~

Fixed a naughtly wall collision
Added floors to spinning buildings
Removed tree collision from maze secion
Thanks so much to everyone!
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Fixed a naughtly wall collision
Added floors to spinning buildings
Removed tree collision from maze secion
Thanks so much to everyone!
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update