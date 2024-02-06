 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Dream Island: A Skyward Journey update for 6 February 2024

Patch #12~

Share · View all patches · Build 13384632 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed a naughtly wall collision
Added floors to spinning buildings
Removed tree collision from maze secion

Thanks so much to everyone!

Changed files in this update

Depot 2723981 Depot 2723981
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link