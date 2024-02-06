New Patch! v0.1.5

[Updated] Inspector penalties applied to each decayed item only once.
[Updated] Improvements on AI pathfinding.
[Updated] Service ratings won't be seen on other players.
[Updated] Nerfed Gourmet Anton
[Fixed] Mixer bowl contents doesn't decrease for other clients.
[Fixed] Chocolate pack icon
[Fixed] Issue where taking desserts into plate seperates them.
[Fixed] Changing frame colors of the building.
[Fixed] Horizontal limit of signboard customization.
[Fixed] Doors on large restaurant are not opening on other clients.
[Fixed] Horizontal fridge doors are not opening on other clients.
[Fixed] Mixer bowl can't be interacted after loading a save.
[Fixed] Strawberry cake rating.
[Fixed] Issue with Chicken wings recipe not showing tomatoes.
Changed files in this update