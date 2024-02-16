Turok 3 - Patch 1.1 is available now!

Share · View all patches · Build 13384503 · Last edited 16 February 2024 – 17:26:13 UTC by Wendy

Hello Everyone!

We have a new patch available for Turok 3, and Steam will automatically download it for you.

Here are the Patch Notes:

Increased Joshua's movement speed to be the same as Joseph

Raptor now starts with the Razor Wind and can use the Minigun and Napalm Cannon

Increased Raptor Claws damage radius to be the same as the Tomahawk and Knife as well as damage the same surface types

The player will no longer survive when a cutscene is active and the silo countdown sequence timer runs out

Changed weapon ammo consumption for: Shredder from 2 to 3, Fireswarm from 5 to 4, Sniper from 1 to 5

Fixed Minigun consuming more ammo than it should have

Cerebral Bore crosshair now flashes when locked on to an enemy to match the original behaviour. Added a half second delay before the Burst/Possessor can be detonated

Fixed Vampire Gun having infinite range. Increased speed of health drain. Fixed model animations

PSG changes: New Shockwave effect. Slightly increased shot delay. Removed crosshair to match original. No longer kills all enemies in the level when it explodes

You can no longer fire weapons if you don't have the minimum amount of required ammo

Fixed stuck arrows causing accumulated damage

Fixed issue with FOV slider not displaying the correct value

Credits screen now plays multiple music tracks

Fixed some player collision issues

corrected some english subtitles

Fixed scope and night vision goggle inputs when playing at 30fps

Fixed grapple projectile trails from getting really big when it connected to a grapple sphere when playing at 30fps

Weapon Wheel can not be enabled while transitioning from or to a level

Fixed water fog bug when possessed enemy dies under water

Fixed bug with possessing an enemy while camera view is active

Lava clogger in Alpha Fireborn level cannot be triggered until the boss appears

Renamed Old Man to Otto as that was the name given to him found in an Acclaim design doc

Night Vision and Weapon Scope are deactivated when a cinema starts

Fixed horizontal alignment of boss health bar and psg parts in the status menu

Extended Oblivions chest mouth collision box. Oblivion's health is reduced to 1 when he enters his Regen state. Fixed bug that would cause a crash while fighting Oblivion

Fixed Joshua from playing one of his death animations whenever he went idle. He will now randomly play one of his death animations when you defeat him

Added menu option to change weapon on pickup

Fixed a save bug when the player dies

Fixed a bug where the game would not save after playing certain cinemas

Any inventory items dropped from enemies will respawn if the player doesn't have them and they re-enter the level

Fixed up collision around the corners of the guard tower rooms in the level "The Military Base"

Fixed a bug that would make the short ladder in the Boiler room of the level "Unexpected Help" hard to climb

Fixes to climbable surfaces on the ladders in the levels "Staging Area", "Power Outage", and "Seal The Breach"

Added lights in front of stopped subway car in "Power Outage"

Fixed a geometry issue in "The Breach". You could see the sky from inside the elevator

Fixed minor geometry and collision issues in "To the Subway"

The very slow moving platforms in "The Gauntlet" now move 40% faster, and the Death Gaurds in that section now lead their shots

Changed the warhead disarmed levers surface type from flesh to metal

Adjusted Oblivion Gunship intro and death animation positioning

Enemies that had a 1 frame "shocked" animation now have proper animations when they get brain-drilled or electrocuted

Corrected Joshua's "scary" eyes in cinemas

Fixed Dani's upper body stuttering animation in the porch cinema

Fixed Oblivion larva not reacting to "The Light" when it's killed in the end game cinema

Reduced collision size of the Oblivion spinny machine that was placed in the next room right after you defeat Oblivion

The compys that could spawn infinitely on the ramp in "Generator Room" will now only spawn up to 6

Fixed indoor/outdoor train sounds in the level "Train Ride"

Increased the touch radius of the elevator button in the level "Rec Room"

Added sound for the Magmite enemies when they attack or die

Restored some missing grunt effects during Oblivion's transformation cinema

Fixed the ambience sound not playing during Dani and Joseph's intro cinemas

Fix for Alpha Fireborn falling out of the world

Game is now saved after defeating Joshua and the save slot will now show an icon indicating you've completed the game

Fixed incorrect health silhouette showing for a brief second at the start of a level

ammo counter now slides up with the health display at the start of the level

Fixed the door in the level "The Back Alleys" from not opening in Josephs path if you open it and re-enter the level

The scared office civilian in the level "The Back Alleys" won't run out until the player has entered the room

Subway crash cinema will now save the players number of deaths

Fixed sceptre face statue from showing the sceptre after it's been collected and re-entering the "Temple of the Damned" level

Lowered Opisthors Health to match the n64 during his first 4 phases. And the "Blocked" sign texture now animates

Fixed Opisthor from attacking while the player was touching the button and he was starting to submerge

Dead Ligatrixs' will no longer spawn their gibs at the start of the level

Fixed Magmites and Legionnaires not being able to enter or exit the lava water in levels such as the "Burning Passage"

Fixed a bug that prevented enemies from seeing you across the water in the level "Temple of the Damned"

Faded out lightning sfx transition much faster during Joshuas ending cinema so you can hear him saying "Hey, Sis..."

The Warlord will now avoid the trap door and be able to attack the player if already standing in the trigger area when he appears

The Warlords health is set to 1 when he enters his Regen state and his health bar is now displayed correctly when re-entering his area

The elevator in the level "Seal The Breach" will now reach the bottom on it's first cycle

Increased warp point radius in levels "Power Outage", "Hit The Lights", and "Narrow Passage"

When enemies become visible it now also checks if they're in the players view before creating the spawn particle effect

Corrected Scientist/Civilian low-resolution face models

Modding: Loading models and RaxInfo through kpf files will now work correctly, and updated the assets.7z file

Modding: Extended scripting features

Level Editor: You can now change the UI Scale, better object selection options, able to insert light object, added tooltips, creating maps with new ids no longer require a restart

We hope you enjoy the update! We will be keeping an eye on the forums so please let us know what you think of the update.

Thank you for your continued support!

Daniel G.

Nightdive Studios.