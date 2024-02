Share · View all patches · Build 13384484 · Last edited 7 February 2024 – 04:33:17 UTC by Wendy

Fixed an issue that caused the upscaling optimization feature to stop working, potentially leading to crashes on lower-end machines.

improvements to XP saving, added extra layer of protection.

Fixed an issue that prevent the Totems from spawning in Attic while playing the Thief game mode.