SQUAD 7.1 RELEASE NOTES

This update introduces a new map to Squad, the Sanxian Islands, as well as improvements and fixes for the Server Browser.

Sanxian Islands

The Sanxian Islands hold great strategic importance in the Pacific region due to their coastal location and the potential for pre-existing industrial infrastructure to be repurposed for military use. The occupation of this island by a regional force has made for rapid construction of new military facilities including a radar station and helicopter base.

Sanxian Islands is a level that focuses heavily on Infantry warfare, with lush forests, industrial zones, and claustrophobic villages. The use of amphibious vehicles and helicopters allows for high flexibility in the transportation of infantry between locations, but infantry can stand on their own by sneaking through the jungle and shallow waterways that connect the chain of islands.

Sanxian Islands Map Layers

AAS v1 - USA vs PLA

AAS v2 - USMC vs PLA

AAS v3 - CAF vs PLA

Invasion v1 - USMC attacking PLA

Invasion v2 - PLANMC attacking USA

RAAS v1 - USMC vs PLA

RAAS v2 - ADF vs PLA

Seed v1 - ADF vs PLA

Skirmish v1 - USMC vs PLA

Due to several GPU crashes related to Nvidia Frame Generation, we have decided to disable the feature until it is more stable

Fixed a server crash related to VOIP that could occur after leaving and then quickly rejoining a server

Increased the yaw extents on the M2 and NSV emplaced machine guns

Server Browser Improvements

With the 7.0 update, we swapped to using Epic Online Services. Unfortunately, this limits the amount of servers that can be returned per search to 200. With Steam, this number was much higher, usually returning all active servers. Previously we would filter these results on the client side rather than have Steam’s backend return pre-filtered results. We’ve been working on addressing this and for this update, we’ve added the following filters to the server search query:

Ping Filtering

Empty Servers

Full Servers

Licensed Servers

Modded Servers

Show Different Versions

Search Bar Filtering

We are still working on moving the tag system filters to the EOS query, but it’s taking more time than anticipated. We’ll be releasing that fix in a future update.

General Bug Fixes

Fixed a few issues that could prevent legacy weapon skins and clan patches from appearing properly (or at all) on the customization menu

Fixed a client crash related to Epic Online Services that could occur when changing maps

Fixed a bug that could cause increased or infinite load times when joining servers with a lengthy “message of the day”

Fixed a rare bug that could cause players to get stuck on the main menu background image when attempting to join a server

Fixed a bug that allowed the TLF faction to have more than one AR MG3 (Ironsights) role in a single Squad

Added an attempted fix for helicopters appearing differently for each player (upside down helicopters)

Added the Sanxian Islands map to the Mod SDK

Known Issues