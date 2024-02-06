- Fixed a bug where the Alchemist Class in Survivor Mode would function incorrectly when played multiple times in one session.
- Significantly buffed the Crossbow artifact.
- Fixed an interaction issue with Moon Chain and the Dash ability. Now, you can dash out of your combo if you have enough stamina for it. This also resolves the interaction that previously blocked players from dashing while combo attacking when the Moon Chain artifact was equipped and then unequipped.
- Addressed a similar interaction issue with Old Mage's Hat.
- Fixed an issue where Finisher Caster wouldn't interact with various weapon spell cast synergies.
- Resolved some dialogue issues in the tutorial.
Spell Disk update for 6 February 2024
Spell Disk 0.9.0f
Patchnotes via Steam Community
