 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Spell Disk update for 6 February 2024

Spell Disk 0.9.0f

Share · View all patches · Build 13384175 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed a bug where the Alchemist Class in Survivor Mode would function incorrectly when played multiple times in one session.
  • Significantly buffed the Crossbow artifact.
  • Fixed an interaction issue with Moon Chain and the Dash ability. Now, you can dash out of your combo if you have enough stamina for it. This also resolves the interaction that previously blocked players from dashing while combo attacking when the Moon Chain artifact was equipped and then unequipped.
  • Addressed a similar interaction issue with Old Mage's Hat.
  • Fixed an issue where Finisher Caster wouldn't interact with various weapon spell cast synergies.
  • Resolved some dialogue issues in the tutorial.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2292061 Depot 2292061
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link