 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Project Skyward update for 7 February 2024

Hotfix 1.3g2d

Share · View all patches · Build 13383908 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This game is in the adult category and these official patch notes contain images.

Are you sure you want to view these images?

Don't forget to back up your save folder from update to update

Fixed several gamebreaking climbing related bugs.

Further debugging of the H Gallery.

Fixed some issues involving invisible sprites.

Fixed a bug with entering the Haunted Woods for the first time through the rear.

Fixed issues related to looping sfx

Please feel free to use #project_skyward and #spoilers to discuss or seek help while playing & #ps_bugs to post issues.

🐞Please try to keep bug reports on-topic 🐞 *Please use a fresh save file (yellow crystal) of the same version if submitting bugs

Discord | Dark Castle Hentai | X

Changed files in this update

Depot 2256281 Depot 2256281
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link