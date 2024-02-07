Hotfix 1.3g2d

Don't forget to back up your save folder from update to update
Fixed several gamebreaking climbing related bugs.
Further debugging of the H Gallery.
Fixed some issues involving invisible sprites.
Fixed a bug with entering the Haunted Woods for the first time through the rear.
Fixed issues related to looping sfx
Please feel free to use #project_skyward and #spoilers to discuss or seek help while playing & #ps_bugs to post issues.
🐞Please try to keep bug reports on-topic 🐞 *Please use a fresh save file (yellow crystal) of the same version if submitting bugs
Changed files in this update