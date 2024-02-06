- Restarting a level now restarts correctly with the difficulty choosen in the beginning
- Changed ascension "Faster than light" to : Increaes the chance to drop ep from enemies by x [EXTREME] Every time an ep orb is spawned spawn another one
- Increased size of ep orbs
Journey's Legend update for 6 February 2024
Patch 0.7.C
