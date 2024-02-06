 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Journey's Legend update for 6 February 2024

Patch 0.7.C

Share · View all patches · Build 13383835 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Restarting a level now restarts correctly with the difficulty choosen in the beginning
  • Changed ascension "Faster than light" to : Increaes the chance to drop ep from enemies by x [EXTREME] Every time an ep orb is spawned spawn another one
  • Increased size of ep orbs

Changed files in this update

Depot 2654081 Depot 2654081
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link