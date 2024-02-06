Update 0.1.8

Hello Shell Runners!

Today, we have a significant update for you, as we've been working on some major additions to the game that we want to showcase in this prelude. First, you might notice that we've improved the game's graphics in several areas by adding a new shader and enhancing the lighting.

The most substantial addition, though, is the new reworked bosses for the boss assassination missions that you can undertake. There are now three completely unique bosses, each with their own patterns and challenges to overcome. Additionally, we've introduced a couple of changes to the reputation system, which allows you to face increasingly challenging bosses.

You will also notice that all the Shells and Enemies now look significantly better, thanks to our new attachment system that allows us devs to equip more items on the character models. This enhancement has also enabled us to introduce female characters to the game!

And the final major addition to the game is the introduction of melee weapons, such as a dagger and a katana, which you can use to engage the adversaries in close combat!

All of these changes are still fresh, and we are in the process of testing things out, so your feedback is highly appreciated and sought after. Don't hesitate to share your thoughts with us via the forums or our Discord!

Thank you for your support thus far and for the valuable feedback that we greatly appreciate, as it enables us to make Shell Runner the game it deserves to be!

That's all for this update. See you soon! Take care!

Shell Runner Team

CHANGELOG

Added

Weapons:

new melee weapons with different stats

new boss weapons

Shells:

new female variants and previous shells have improved visuals with new attachments like hair

new icons to match the new visuals

Missions:

now they spawn the right boss according to the mail description

Boss:

Boss: they have improved AI pattern and new special attacks

new screen intro at the beginning of the mission

Post Process Shader:

Post Process Shader: added new effect to enhance our art style

Changes

adjusted stats of some weapons

melee enemies can now drop pistol ammo

Bugfixes