- Rules Editor: Added has progression checkbox.
- Card Editor: Fix stats not being scrollable.
- Card Editor: Stats now only show up if there are cards.
- Type Editor: Ice can now also be deleted.
- Matchmaking: Now works with published games.
- Matchmaking: Statistics removed as different games will not match.
- Matchmaking: Added link to discord.
- Matchmaking: Added background to text.
- Armor now stacks.
- Cost, health and attack fields now remove non numbers.
- Fix Add to deck effects not inserting into random position.
- Fix issue with removing selectable abilities.
- Fix game not asking to reload if a loaded mod was updated.
- Fix image selection sharing violation.
- Fix changelog being visible when publish first time.
- If mods fails to load on startup, it will load the default game.
- Improved mod browser performance.
- Mod images now load twice as fast, but uploading will take a second extra.
- Added button to fix image load performance of old mods.
- If you get rate limited, retry after value appear.
Card Battle Simulator update for 6 February 2024
Update 59.12
Patchnotes via Steam Community
