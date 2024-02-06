 Skip to content

Card Battle Simulator update for 6 February 2024

Update 59.12

Update 59.12

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Rules Editor: Added has progression checkbox.
  • Card Editor: Fix stats not being scrollable.
  • Card Editor: Stats now only show up if there are cards.
  • Type Editor: Ice can now also be deleted.
  • Matchmaking: Now works with published games.
  • Matchmaking: Statistics removed as different games will not match.
  • Matchmaking: Added link to discord.
  • Matchmaking: Added background to text.
  • Armor now stacks.
  • Cost, health and attack fields now remove non numbers.
  • Fix Add to deck effects not inserting into random position.
  • Fix issue with removing selectable abilities.
  • Fix game not asking to reload if a loaded mod was updated.
  • Fix image selection sharing violation.
  • Fix changelog being visible when publish first time.
  • If mods fails to load on startup, it will load the default game.
  • Improved mod browser performance.
  • Mod images now load twice as fast, but uploading will take a second extra.
  • Added button to fix image load performance of old mods.
  • If you get rate limited, retry after value appear.

