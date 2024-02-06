 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

GTFO update for 6 February 2024

Start the new year with 44 % off on GTFO

Share · View all patches · Build 13383707 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

We are starting of a new year in the Complex with a new sale, shaving off 44% of GTFO. And if you are a new player, or returning after a hiatus, we've compiled a survival guide.

We've checked the stats, you need it.

Changed depots in development branch

View more data in app history for build 13383707
Project Cell Content Depot 493521
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link