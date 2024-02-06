Greetings everyone!

I have for you all another small bug-fix update. The 2nd Gear DLC also got an update. It is approximately 10% complete. You can find the changelog for v2.0.0.11 below.

-Engine: Fixed possible double free issues that could cause crashing when changing rooms.

-Engine: Fixed possible GUI Memory issue that could lead to crashing.

-Bufix: Fixed mismatched type issue that prevented a performance optimization

-Bugfix: Fixed typos in reviews files.

-GUI: Taxes are now included as expenses in the revenues report.

-Gameplay: Automatic deadbeat stock sales moved from turn 1 of negative funds to turn 5.

-Bugfix: Fixed population issues in Medellin on the Base City Map.

-Gameplay: Reduced dealership population effects on low popularity vehicles.

-GUI: Game now allows returning to component selection from advanced designer when acccessing the designer via the vehicle modification window.