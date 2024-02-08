A Patch and a tease!

Greetings Mayors!
Welcome to the new year! We really hope you could use the holiday season with your friends and family. We ourselves took some time off. But the time has come. We’re back. And we’ve already started workinng on the future of Highrise City. In the coming weeks we’ll give you some detailed insights about what is coming next and what we have planned. We’ve been working on some interesting new features which will change the gameplay quite a bit recently and we’ll share more details soon. Although it will still take a while till we can introduce these changes, we are also currently planning out some other interesting changes. We’ll keep you posted.
In the meantime we used the time to implement some smaller changes. Todays patch introduces some smaller fixes and some visual upgrades for the game.
Changelog:
- The cinema has a new variation for the parking spaces
- Replaced all warehouse models
- Status of buildings (e.g. deactivated) get now displayed correctly when loading a game or exiting the options menu
- Laws can now only be activated when the needed building is placed
- Option “Window Edge Scroll” now saves correctly
- The “Construction menu position X” in the options menu saves correctly now
- There are new 3D Models in the decoration menu and in the building editor
- A crash caused by driving your own car has been fixed
Changed files in this update