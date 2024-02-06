This build has not been seen in a public branch.

v1.10.2 (HOTFIX)

Fix - #22989 Flow issues with default fuel stores

Fix - Fish storage in equipment boxes

Fix - #24117 Disabled fish collision with players

Fix - #24103 Fixed misaligned fish ids in default Addon

Fix - Fixed some misc addon lua return values

Fix - Fixed some misc addon lua docs issues

Fix - #24104 Improved fish support for addon lua:

Fixed fish equipment spawning as binoculars

Fixed pickup and drop callbacks for fish equipment

Addon Dev Note: Fish are not creature or animal type and do not have an object associated with them for technical reasons. However, they can now successfully be spawned with spawnEquipment similar to ores.