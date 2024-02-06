v1.10.2 (HOTFIX)
Fix - #22989 Flow issues with default fuel stores
Fix - Fish storage in equipment boxes
Fix - #24117 Disabled fish collision with players
Fix - #24103 Fixed misaligned fish ids in default Addon
Fix - Fixed some misc addon lua return values
Fix - Fixed some misc addon lua docs issues
Fix - #24104 Improved fish support for addon lua:
Fixed fish equipment spawning as binoculars
Fixed pickup and drop callbacks for fish equipment
Addon Dev Note: Fish are not creature or animal type and do not have an object associated with them for technical reasons. However, they can now successfully be spawned with spawnEquipment similar to ores.
Changed depots in minor-testing branch