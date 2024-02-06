 Skip to content

RoundRunners Playground update for 6 February 2024

Patch Notes - Update 1.1.8

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changes:

Changes: Slightly changed the friends menu

Fixes:

Bug Fix: Resolved an issue where some faces wouldn't be applied while playing
Bug Fix: Resolved an issue where the 'no servers found' text wouldn't go away when refreshing

Performance:

Performance: Made some minor profile picture loading improvements
Performance: Made some minor improvements with joining servers
Performance: Slightly smoothed performance when opening the friends menu

Removed:

Removed: Removed the Steam level next to friends

Thank you for playing!

