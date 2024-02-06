Patch Notes - Update 1.1.8

Changes:
Changes: Slightly changed the friends menu
Fixes:
Bug Fix: Resolved an issue where some faces wouldn't be applied while playing
Bug Fix: Resolved an issue where the 'no servers found' text wouldn't go away when refreshing
Performance:
Performance: Made some minor profile picture loading improvements
Performance: Made some minor improvements with joining servers
Performance: Slightly smoothed performance when opening the friends menu
Removed:
Removed: Removed the Steam level next to friends
Thank you for playing!
Changed files in this update