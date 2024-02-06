Another Big Patch for GRAVEN Has Arrived!

Greetings, everyone!
Once more we come to you bearing good tidings - today marks exactly 2 weeks since the full release of GRAVEN, and we have just released our third patch since then! This one focuses on performance optimization and further bugfixing.
To point out a few major improvements, the annoying issue with disappearing bosses is now gone, respawning locations after continuing saved games are more reliable and various soft-locks have been removed. You can check out the full list of changes below, and an updated list of known issues here.
And as always, please, keep sending your bug reports, feedback and suggestions to us; and if you are already enjoying the game, don't forget to leave it a review of it here on Steam!
Full Change Log:
- Performance optimization pass across the game
- Fix HUB 3 spawning players in various locations when resuming a save
- Fix HUB 3 connection blocker not active until city quest is active
- Fix HUB 3 various object states resetting on resuming a save
- Fix Catafalque boss not spawning if you quit after starting it
- Fix Festering Congregation kill not always transferring you to the next HUB
- Fix various issues related to finding a multiplayer game
- Fix loot not always properly rewarding the player
- Potential fix for intro cinematic lag
- Fix Catafalque boss sometimes becoming idle and other times leaving the arena
- Fix chime puzzle chimes not always playing a sound when shooting it
- Fix pressure plates logic becoming inverted on resuming a save
- Fix various ladders to be easier to climb
- Fix potentially enemies becoming invulnerable
- Fix first time profile creation screen not properly dedicating a profile ID
- Fix NPCs saving their positions under the world
- Cuff Arrow Ethereal Bolt now accelerates to match physical bolt speed
- Changed attacks Paladins and Priests use when smashing breakables in their way
- Mild nerf to Crossbow alt-fire
- Gold penalty readjusted for the new dropped gold behavior
- Reduced upgrade costs for Staff and Short Sword
- Fix Cuff Arrow being awarded on Lice Slough quest completion
- Patched sequence skips that could lead to bad situations in Snow Blind Copse and Grimwine’s Manor
- Add setup to reset the gate in the greed pit room of Gorged Dunes
- Fix HUB 3 covered fountain disappearing after scripted event following Gorged Dunes
- Fix VFX of a destroyed altar being active if you return to the level
- Chimes puzzle frame recolor to help with identification
- Patched some holes in Gorged Dunes
- Patched some gaps and improved decals in the palace
- Fix not being able to pause and quit in credits
- Improve handling of ladders underwater
- Fix discharge on rare occasion causing a crash
- Fix infinite fire with elemental stone that prevents switching back
- Fix various places having too large of step height which requires player to jump
- Added post campaign encounter to Brine Muskeg, Cruxfirth Archives, Black House Bog, Grimwine's Estate
- Improved HUB3 loading pattern so we can skip second load
- Expose more ini settings
Changed depots in nightly branch