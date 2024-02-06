Another Big Patch for GRAVEN Has Arrived!

Greetings, everyone!

Once more we come to you bearing good tidings - today marks exactly 2 weeks since the full release of GRAVEN, and we have just released our third patch since then! This one focuses on performance optimization and further bugfixing.

To point out a few major improvements, the annoying issue with disappearing bosses is now gone, respawning locations after continuing saved games are more reliable and various soft-locks have been removed. You can check out the full list of changes below, and an updated list of known issues here.

And as always, please, keep sending your bug reports, feedback and suggestions to us; and if you are already enjoying the game, don't forget to leave it a review of it here on Steam!

Full Change Log:

Performance optimization pass across the game

Fix HUB 3 spawning players in various locations when resuming a save

Fix HUB 3 connection blocker not active until city quest is active

Fix HUB 3 various object states resetting on resuming a save

Fix Catafalque boss not spawning if you quit after starting it

Fix Festering Congregation kill not always transferring you to the next HUB

Fix various issues related to finding a multiplayer game

Fix loot not always properly rewarding the player

Potential fix for intro cinematic lag

Fix Catafalque boss sometimes becoming idle and other times leaving the arena

Fix chime puzzle chimes not always playing a sound when shooting it

Fix pressure plates logic becoming inverted on resuming a save

Fix various ladders to be easier to climb

Fix potentially enemies becoming invulnerable

Fix first time profile creation screen not properly dedicating a profile ID

Fix NPCs saving their positions under the world

Cuff Arrow Ethereal Bolt now accelerates to match physical bolt speed

Changed attacks Paladins and Priests use when smashing breakables in their way

Mild nerf to Crossbow alt-fire

Gold penalty readjusted for the new dropped gold behavior

Reduced upgrade costs for Staff and Short Sword

Fix Cuff Arrow being awarded on Lice Slough quest completion

Patched sequence skips that could lead to bad situations in Snow Blind Copse and Grimwine’s Manor

Add setup to reset the gate in the greed pit room of Gorged Dunes

Fix HUB 3 covered fountain disappearing after scripted event following Gorged Dunes

Fix VFX of a destroyed altar being active if you return to the level

Chimes puzzle frame recolor to help with identification

Patched some holes in Gorged Dunes

Patched some gaps and improved decals in the palace

Fix not being able to pause and quit in credits

Improve handling of ladders underwater

Fix discharge on rare occasion causing a crash

Fix infinite fire with elemental stone that prevents switching back

Fix various places having too large of step height which requires player to jump

Added post campaign encounter to Brine Muskeg, Cruxfirth Archives, Black House Bog, Grimwine's Estate

Improved HUB3 loading pattern so we can skip second load

Expose more ini settings

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1371690/GRAVEN/