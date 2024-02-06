 Skip to content

Portal Dungeon: Goblin Escape update for 6 February 2024

v1.15

Build 13383252 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • fixed German localization
  • achievements are now translated into German
  • fixed wrong words during cutscene in Japanese
  • fixed that that icon for crit change wasn't showing for some languages
  • fixed gap on Portal 6 that allowed to go outside the map

