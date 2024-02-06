 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Lost In The Shadows update for 6 February 2024

Version 1.0.7

Share · View all patches · Build 13383101 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Version 1.0.7

New:
  • True Shadow Upgrades
  • More true shadow xp (+25% true shadow xp Max 10 levels)
  • More ore (+200% ore Max 5 levels)
  • Now you can spend legendary ore in True shadow box to gain permament stats buff

Changed files in this update

Depot 2425091 Depot 2425091
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link