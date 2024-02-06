Version 1.0.7
New:
- True Shadow Upgrades
- More true shadow xp (+25% true shadow xp Max 10 levels)
- More ore (+200% ore Max 5 levels)
- Now you can spend legendary ore in True shadow box to gain permament stats buff
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update