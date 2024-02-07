 Skip to content

Athena's Revenge update for 7 February 2024

Patch Notes 0.5.1

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Athena's Revenge version 0.5.1 contains the following changes:

Chapter 3
  • Fix missing images in Stheno closing scene.
  • Add option for Euryale to go after Stheno with extended scene.

