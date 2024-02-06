🔨 Patch Notes

It's been a while, but we have some news that you'll love 😄

XP balancing: Now it's easier to unlock all Chessarama content, whereas it's still a challenge to get the last titles!

They are now called "Live Challenges" and are much more interesting and challenging!

Fixed some text to be more clear and consistent;

Fixed save files being shared in the same device while using different accounts.

Chess Set achievements aren't properly rewarded when completing all Battles challenges;

There's a bug causing some tutorial UI to be a little displaced;

Accessing the Codex through tips isn't opening the expected Codex page;

There's a bug causing some players to not complete the "Win without moving your pieces into a Fenced tile" challenge in Knight Supreme;

The achievements related to Live Challenges aren't triggering;

The term "Live Challenges" aren't translated in-game to other languages;

Sometimes the Tip buttons are not in the right places after accessing the Codex;

Sometimes the Soccer Chess tutorial doesn't work properly, requiring the game to be restarted;

Sometimes the reward screen is not shown;

Some settings options are not being saved correctly;

The Christmas Set is not unlocking correctly;

At times, the loading icon is incorrectly displayed during the results;

Options such as Battles, Chess Match, Collections, and Leaderboards disappeared*;

Campaign progress and/or challenge progress is lost*.

(*For now, looks like closing the game and opening it again brings back the game modes and Live Challenges, but not the Campaign progress. We're already working on this issue and we're hoping to fix it in the next days)

Keep reporting bugs and giving us feedback on the Steam Community Hub or in our Discord server! 💪

