Infantry beta update

Couple of important fixes...

Targeting Pod update rate is now variable again. There are 4 options to how often the targeting pod will update...

Modified the deadzone so it will respect the settings for each axis correctly.

Every Frame. Updates the target pod's camera every frame so that is runs at the same fps as your main screen. e.g. If you're getting 60 fps in game the targeting pod will run at 60fps.

1/2 Frame Rate. Updates the target pod's camera every other frame so that is runs at exactly half the fps of your main screen. e.g. If you're getting 60 fps in game the targeting pod will run at 30fps.

1/3 Frame Rate. Updates the target pod's camera every 3 frames so that is runs at exactly one third the fps of your main screen. e.g. If you're getting 60 fps in game the targeting pod will run at 20fps.