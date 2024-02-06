Infantry beta update

Couple of important fixes...
-
Modified the deadzone so it will respect the settings for each axis correctly.
-
Targeting Pod update rate is now variable again. There are 4 options to how often the targeting pod will update...
-
Every Frame. Updates the target pod's camera every frame so that is runs at the same fps as your main screen. e.g. If you're getting 60 fps in game the targeting pod will run at 60fps.
-
1/2 Frame Rate. Updates the target pod's camera every other frame so that is runs at exactly half the fps of your main screen. e.g. If you're getting 60 fps in game the targeting pod will run at 30fps.
-
1/3 Frame Rate. Updates the target pod's camera every 3 frames so that is runs at exactly one third the fps of your main screen. e.g. If you're getting 60 fps in game the targeting pod will run at 20fps.
-
1/4 Frame Rate. Updates the target pod's camera every 4 frames so that is runs at exactly one quarter the fps of your main screen. e.g. If you're getting 60 fps in game the targeting pod will run at 15fps.
I can't make the targeting pod run any slower that 1/4 of the games' frame rate otherwise I run up against some limitations of the GPU instancing system which is what was causing the player.log spam previously when pausing the game or when using a low targeting pod update rate together with high game fps.
This update will be pushed to the live branch pretty quickly as these are quite important fixes.
Changed depots in infantrybeta branch