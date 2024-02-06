Update 1 - Ginnungetgood Patch Notes

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Introduction

Our goal in these two weeks after release was to adapt to player feedback and fix as many of the new issues you would discover. This patch contains over 100 fixes, ranging from localization issue, misleading tooltips, bugged events to weird item combinations.

We also notice a lot of you found the game too easy. We took that opportunity to prepare an interesting update on the game's difficulty. This time, we've played a lot with the timeline and the population mechanics. Let's take a look!

Preview Branch

The patch will be available on the Preview Branch for now. As we finish the testing properly throughout the week, it will be made available to everyone. If you want to try it out early, here is the process to go on the Preview Branch :

Go in the game's properties on Steam.

In the "Betas" tab, enter the code "YggdrasilPreview".

Confirm to switch to the preview Branch!

Content

Timeline now changes during Night!



New building : The Drakkar

It’s time to conquer the seas.



It’s time to conquer the seas. New Trial : Lethargy

The weight of the world on their shoulders.



The weight of the world on their shoulders. New Artifact : Carved Wood

The opposite of the Lethargy trial, this new artifact reduce population required to draft by 1. This will be useful when you see the changes on population below!

Quality of Life

Artifacts tooltip will now display the cards they mention.



Negative Events now have a unique look

Notifications have new icons based on their type

Added animations to end of loop panel.

Revamped the Trial of the Gods panel’s UI.



Balance

Population Changes

Population requirement to draft a new building now increase by 2 every draft.

Drafting Changes

Common card chance per level changed from (85%, 75%, 67%, 58%) to (90%, 80%, 75%, 65%)

card chance per level changed from (85%, 75%, 67%, 58%) to (90%, 80%, 75%, 65%) Uncommon card chance per level changed from (15%, 20%, 25%, 30%) to (9.5%, 18%, 21%, 27%)

card chance per level changed from (15%, 20%, 25%, 30%) to (9.5%, 18%, 21%, 27%) Rare card chance per level changed from (0%, 5%, 8%, 12%) to (0.5%, 2%, 4%, 8%)

card chance per level changed from (0%, 5%, 8%, 12%) to (0.5%, 2%, 4%, 8%) Upgraded cards can now be drafted. Odds per level (0%, 10%, 20%, 30%)

Timeline Changes

Reduce amount of turns per islands before Ginnungagap Spawns

Events are now condensed during day and dusk time.

Card Changes

Shrub ’s supply per house in range effect decreased from +3/+5 to +2/+3.

’s supply per house in range effect decreased from +3/+5 to +2/+3. Water well ’s suppler per house in range effect decreased from +5/+8 to +3/+5.

’s suppler per house in range effect decreased from +5/+8 to +3/+5. Increased Treaded Crane ’s placement requirement from 1 house to 3 houses.

’s placement requirement from 1 house to 3 houses. Fishing trap’s tag changed from Industry to Water

Artifact Changes

“ World Tree Expert ” changed from +10% bonus income to supply and Eitr per bloomed saplings to +50% Eitr income per bloomed saplings.



” changed from +10% bonus income to supply and Eitr per bloomed saplings to +50% Eitr income per bloomed saplings. “Sap Stained Goblet” can now be stacked. Will offer multiple card removal when triggered.



Level Changes

Asgard Added 4 Saplings at the entrance to Gimle. The doors of Gimle require at least 2 bloomed saplings. Removed Gleaming Acorn reward from bridges since there are now saplings on Asgard.





Adventure changes

Astrolab Astrolab (study the stars event) no longer requires a leader and 6 turns to be completed. It now requires an Eitr source in its range to be activated.



Trial of the Gods changes

This first pass on the Trials aims to make them harder, but we have more changes planned soon!

Ginnungagap’s time pressure first level reduced from 60 seconds per turn to 45.

first level reduced from 60 seconds per turn to 45. Difficult terrain ’s seedbed curses per seedbed increased from +1/+2 to +2/+3.

’s seedbed curses per seedbed increased from +1/+2 to +2/+3. Supply shortage ’s amount in starting deck increased from 2/4 to 3/5.

’s amount in starting deck increased from 2/4 to 3/5. Hard to crack ’s objective difficulty increased from 15%/30% to 25%/50%.

’s objective difficulty increased from 15%/30% to 25%/50%. Bad draugr’s AoE increased from +50%/+100% to +100%/+150%.

Scion powers changes

Thrasir Builder’s boon ’s cooldown reduced from 5 to 4 turns

Lif Green thumb ’s cooldown increased from 3 to 4 turns Green thumb ’s amount of trees created reduced from 5/8 to 3/5.



Bug Fixes

Most of these fixes were directly reported our community on Discord and on the Steam Forums. Thank you and keep them coming!



Tutorial

Fixed issues where tutorial could end up stuck if game was closed before it was completed.

Cards

Fixed Exhausted Cards that are then removed from Deck to come back into the deck next level.

Exploited buildings will now count when checking proximity with buildings of same type.

“ Repurposer ” now exhausts itself when played.

” now exhausts itself when played. Fixed inconsistencies in a few cards descriptions.

Artifacts

“ Harp of Second Winds ” now stacks with Thrasir’s “ Early Bird ”.

” now stacks with Thrasir’s “ ”. “ Harp of Second Winds ” now works on Turn 1.

” now works on Turn 1. “ Vial of Syphoning Haze ” now only triggers on discarded cards with uses remaining.

” now only triggers on discarded cards with uses remaining. “ Vial of Syphoning Haze ” can now trigger a maximum of 5 times per turn.

” can now trigger a maximum of 5 times per turn. “ Evercooking Cauldron ” doesn’t trigger on initial deck shuffle at level start.

” doesn’t trigger on initial deck shuffle at level start. Exploited “ Farms ” will still allow “ Fields ” to be placed nearby.

” will still allow “ ” to be placed nearby. Artifacts that triggers based on amount of seedling bloomed now track the amount properly.

Events

“ Opening Hand ” event will now properly give you chosen card at the start of every island.

” event will now properly give you chosen card at the start of every island. “ Mysterious Trader ” will now open take one feather instead of your whole stack when you trade for an artifact.

” will now open take one feather instead of your whole stack when you trade for an artifact. Events that upgrade, add uses or keywords to cards will now only target buildings.

The “Stargazing Results” event will no longer carry over to the next island if it is not redeemed before departing with the Ship.

Text & Localization

Numerous localization fixes in both English and French.

Reworded various artifacts and scions entries to make them clearer.

UI

Reaching 100 population will no longer break the indicator in the HUD.

The settings menu will now properly display in ultrawide and 16:10 aspect ratios.

Fixed Overlapping issue in Dialogue window when “Big” option is selected.

That is it for now! Work on the second update has already begun, so it's the perfect time to share your feedback with us on Discord!

