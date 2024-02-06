 Skip to content

Stream Counter update for 6 February 2024

Added back Font and Background Color Editing

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey everyone, with the past new update, I noticed the font color and background color editing feature was missing,

I have now added it back in the form of a hex codes, allowing more more control over the colors presented. I will work to include a color picker option back as well, but will also look into possibly adding gradient and font stroke features.

Thanks everyone who has continued to provide feedback and support!

