Hey everyone, with the past new update, I noticed the font color and background color editing feature was missing,
I have now added it back in the form of a hex codes, allowing more more control over the colors presented. I will work to include a color picker option back as well, but will also look into possibly adding gradient and font stroke features.
Thanks everyone who has continued to provide feedback and support!
Stream Counter update for 6 February 2024
Added back Font and Background Color Editing
