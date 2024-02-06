 Skip to content

Pathogenesis: Overcome update for 6 February 2024

Patch Note 0.120.1

Patch Note 0.120.1 · Build 13382791

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Save system

Ready:

  • Manual saving and loading into a single slot.
  • Saving the character's position and state.
  • Saving the contents of the character's inventory.
  • Saving time of day and weather.
  • Saving items in the world.

In Progress:

  • Saving the state of the AI.
  • Saving the contents and state of interactive objects.
  • Ability to save to multiple slots, auto save.
AI
  • Progression and expansion of infected behavior.
  • Optimization and refactoring of the AI system.
Stealth sound

Ready:

  • Added accounting for the range of sound propagation produced by a character.
  • Silencers significantly reduce the range of shot sound propagation.
  • Posture, movement speed, gear, and clothing affect the range of sound produced by a character's actions.
Fixes
  • Fixed bugs with interaction of interactive objects.
  • Fixed errors with displaying hints on objects.
  • Fixed bugs when interacting with items in inventory.
  • Expanded possibilities to manage items in the inventory.
  • Minor bug fixes.

Changed files in this update

