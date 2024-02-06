Patch Note 0.120.1

Save system
Ready:
- Manual saving and loading into a single slot.
- Saving the character's position and state.
- Saving the contents of the character's inventory.
- Saving time of day and weather.
- Saving items in the world.
In Progress:
- Saving the state of the AI.
- Saving the contents and state of interactive objects.
- Ability to save to multiple slots, auto save.
AI
- Progression and expansion of infected behavior.
- Optimization and refactoring of the AI system.
Stealth sound
Ready:
- Added accounting for the range of sound propagation produced by a character.
- Silencers significantly reduce the range of shot sound propagation.
- Posture, movement speed, gear, and clothing affect the range of sound produced by a character's actions.
Fixes
- Fixed bugs with interaction of interactive objects.
- Fixed errors with displaying hints on objects.
- Fixed bugs when interacting with items in inventory.
- Expanded possibilities to manage items in the inventory.
- Minor bug fixes.
