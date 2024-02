Hello there!

Well, according to the clock, it's… 12:4853



Seems like a good time for a really quick patch!

If you haven't guessed it - this patch fixes this clock/time issue. Apparently, the game didn't like if you try to have programmers working in a Law Firm, or Graphic Designers in a Web Dev, so it started making up new time! We have fixed this and your clock should return to normal if you had this issue!

Thanks to everyone who reported this!

~Hovgaard Games