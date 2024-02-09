At long last, the end of Aggys journey is upon us! The Somnipathy 'Before You Wake' update brings the nightmare to its proper conclusion, adding another 4ish hours of story and content (on your first play through) to the game.

Before you Wake adds

A new neighbor to assist

A new nightmare realm to explore

3 Endings based on your decisions throughout the game

Hours of new dialog and closure for your favorite characters

It's been such a journey and honor to take this game dev journey with you all, and we're excited to take everything that Somnipathy taught us, and apply it to then next projects. That said this won't be the last update to Somnipathy either, bug fixes and minor content tweaks and additions are sure to come for the foreseeable future.

Before you wake is a free update for anyone who owns the game already! Take a peak at the teaser trailer, or jump right in to your old save file and continue the journey.

Thank you, and sleep well!