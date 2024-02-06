Patch Update 1.17

Howdy Folks!

Patch 1.17 is a small patch to address some reported issues. Keep all that feedback coming! It’s great to hear what you like and what you don’t.

Wiki

I’ve been working to get a wiki up and running for some time, but I’m often extended in different directions. @darkfoxprime has been a major resource in filling in a majority of the wiki pages and, while it’s not totally complete, it’s ready enough for people to take a look.

Mercury Fallen Wiki

I’ll be working to update more of the wiki moving forward. If you have any experiencing managing wikis and want to help then certainly reach out to me.

Support & Follow Mercury Fallen On

Twitter | Facebook | Website | Discord | Merch | Patreon

Release Notes

Changes

Fish food recipe now accepts fish chunks as in ingredient

Modding

Mercury Facility default name now defined by uidefault.facility.name in lang.xml

Crop items now use proper tags for fruit/grain/vegetable

Fixes