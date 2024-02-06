Patch Update 1.17

Howdy Folks!
Patch 1.17 is a small patch to address some reported issues. Keep all that feedback coming! It’s great to hear what you like and what you don’t.
Wiki
I’ve been working to get a wiki up and running for some time, but I’m often extended in different directions. @darkfoxprime has been a major resource in filling in a majority of the wiki pages and, while it’s not totally complete, it’s ready enough for people to take a look.
I’ll be working to update more of the wiki moving forward. If you have any experiencing managing wikis and want to help then certainly reach out to me.
Release Notes
Changes
- Fish food recipe now accepts fish chunks as in ingredient
Modding
- Mercury Facility default name now defined by uidefault.facility.name in lang.xml
- Crop items now use proper tags for fruit/grain/vegetable
Fixes
- Fixed: Incorrect description for whale miner vehicle
- Fixed: Unable to move any objects after attempting to move the aquarium with fish stocked
- Fixed: Xeno Alloy recipe requires 5 Titanium Billet or 5 Rutile Ore. This should be 1 Titanium Billet or 5 Rutile Ore.
- Fixed: Colonists eating unallowed foods if that food is in the same container as an allowed food.
