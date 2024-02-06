 Skip to content

Intoxicated Driver update for 6 February 2024

Bug fixes, improvements and better performance!

Improvements:
In the racing gamemode, you now respawn facing the correct direction
You can now honk in the main menu
Added barriers on all maps to prevent infinte falling when escaping a map
You no longer lose points when getting destroyed in the racing gamemode
There is now music for as long as you are in a match
Boosts recharge speed is now balanced according to the max boosts set in the game options
The jump height is a bit higher now
The default car is no longer named "Taurus" but just default car now

Fixes:
Audio settings should now save properly
Fixed a bug where the racing gamemode would not work on all maps
Fixed a small typo in the lines gamemode description
Turning volume to 0 now actually mutes the sound
The flip upright button now displays the correct key
Super damage now works as intended
The timer is no longer broken after respawning in the racing gamemode

Performance:
Changed texture streaming budget on different graphical settings

