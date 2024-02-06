Bug fixes, improvements and better performance!

Improvements:

In the racing gamemode, you now respawn facing the correct direction

You can now honk in the main menu

Added barriers on all maps to prevent infinte falling when escaping a map

You no longer lose points when getting destroyed in the racing gamemode

There is now music for as long as you are in a match

Boosts recharge speed is now balanced according to the max boosts set in the game options

The jump height is a bit higher now

The default car is no longer named "Taurus" but just default car now

Fixes:

Audio settings should now save properly

Fixed a bug where the racing gamemode would not work on all maps

Fixed a small typo in the lines gamemode description

Turning volume to 0 now actually mutes the sound

The flip upright button now displays the correct key

Super damage now works as intended

The timer is no longer broken after respawning in the racing gamemode

Performance:

Changed texture streaming budget on different graphical settings