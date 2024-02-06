Next free content update + New quality of life feature!

This update features the next set of challenging post game maps, along with texture and lighting enhancements for all maps.
Additionally a new QOL feature has been added. You can now delay the initial wave spawn through a button near the top of the HUD. This feature will allow you to view the map and plan where you want to place towers without the wave spawning. Once you have placed everything and are happy to continue you can press the button again to begin the waves.
