 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Space Nature Attack Tower Defense update for 6 February 2024

Next free content update + New quality of life feature!

Share · View all patches · Build 13382599 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This update features the next set of challenging post game maps, along with texture and lighting enhancements for all maps.

Additionally a new QOL feature has been added. You can now delay the initial wave spawn through a button near the top of the HUD. This feature will allow you to view the map and plan where you want to place towers without the wave spawning. Once you have placed everything and are happy to continue you can press the button again to begin the waves.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2761491 Depot 2761491
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link