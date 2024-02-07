 Skip to content

Arkio update for 7 February 2024

Arkio v1.6.4

Build 13382557

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed Revit and Rhino cloud exporting issue
Performance improvements when importing many resources to Arkio
Minor bug fixes

Changed files in this update

Arkio Content Depot 1053761
  • Loading history…
